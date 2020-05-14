Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Reportedly Wakes up From Coma

Father and coach of Russian MMA champion of Dagestani origin Khabib Nurmagamedov, Abdulmanap, has reportedly recovered from being in a coma, a family's friend told Russian media.
"He has regained consciousness but still can't speak. Yesterday he sank in a coma following heart surgery," the friend said.
Following reports of coma, UFC President Dana White and Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor expressed words of support to the Nurmagomedov family.
Abdulmanap Nurmagamedov was admitted to hospital on 25 April with suspected pneumonia. His family hasn't commented on his health conditions yet.
