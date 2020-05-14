UFC President Expresses Support to Khabib's Father Who Has Reportedly Sunk Into Coma

UFC President Dana White has turned to Twitter to express his support to the father of Khabib Nurmagamedov, who has reportedly sunk into a coma.
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ELVPKoEhZF— danawhite (@danawhite) May 13, 2020
Mr White continued by saying that he knew how close Khabib is with his father, adding that his thoughts were with the Nurmagomedov family.
Besides the UFC president, Khabib's "eternal rival," Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, has also expressed words of support towards Abdulmanap Nurmagamedov, pointing out his priceless contribution to the world of MMA.
Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020
A true martial genius!
Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.
Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN
Abdulmanap Nurmagamedov was admitted to a hospital on 25 April with suspected pneumonia. His family hasn't commented on his health conditions yet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)