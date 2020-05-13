FIFA Reportedly Cancels the 2020 'Best' Award Ceremony Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Football Association (FIFA) has decided to cancel the 'Best' award ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spain's Marca sports daily reported.
The ceremony was expected to take place in Milan in September.
According to the daily, this year the FIFA trophies will see no winners. The paper also says that the future of the Ballon d'Or ceremony remains unclear: the France Football magazine, which is the founder of the award, has not yet decided on the issue.
Last year, the 'best player' award went to Argentine football star Leonel Messi, who will remain the defending champion for 2020 since no winner is expected to be announced by FIFA this time.
