Register
22:16 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Pre Season Testing - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - February 26, 2020 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during testing

    ‘It’s Definitely Not Me’: Red Bull’s Verstappen Taps Carlos Sainz to Fill Empty Ferrari 2021 Seat

    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/59/1079285991_0:12:1652:940_1200x675_80_0_0_70b7d49d313f47c0895129f061c24aff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202005121079286062-its-definitely-not-me-red-bulls-verstappen-taps-carlos-sainz-to-fill-empty-ferrari-2021-seat/

    Max Verstappen, the wonder kid on the F1 Red Bull Racing team, recently admitted that it’s far more likely that McLaren’s Carlos Sainz will end up filling the newly emptied seat on Ferrari’s 2021 roster than anyone else.

    Speaking during an Instagram Q&A session with retired racing driver David Coulthard, Verstappen jumped on the subject, telling the Scottish driver-turned-presenter that he expected Sainz to take the seat over his former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

    "I guess also very soon we’ll find out who the replacement is going to be,” the 22-year-old racer said during the livestream. Verstappen has a secured contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2023 season. “It’s definitely not me, I can tell you. I’m at Red Bull. I saw some questions coming along if I was going to Ferrari, but I’m not." 

    “I think it’s not going to be the Italian-sounding name … It's just a guess. We'll have to wait and see,” he added.

    Ricciardo and Sainz, both former teammates of Verstappen in earlier racing seasons, have been speculated to be the top two contenders for the Ferrari seat; however, Ricciardo has repeatedly indicated that he intends to stick with the Renault racing team for the long term.

    As for Sainz, the rumor mill has suggested that the Spaniard will be ditching the British motor racing team for the likes of the prancing horse. Motorsport Italia’s Franco Nugnes recently speculated that Sainz is likely to confirm the switch sometime in the next 48 hours.

    Both Ricciardo and Sainz will be out of contracts with their current teams at the end of 2020.

    A spike in speculation regarding the Ferrari team came early Tuesday after Ferrari confirmed that four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel would be parting ways with the team and not renewing his seat for the upcoming season. 

    "My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020,” Vettel said in a statement. “In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony.”

    “The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season. Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices, and it never will be.”

    Mattia Binotto, Ferrari’s team principal, further underscored in a statement of his own that there “was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives.”

    Vettel joined Ferrari in the 2015 season after winning four driver’s championships with Red Bull. The 2019 season was reportedly riddled with internal contention for Vettel following the signing of up-and-comer Monégasque racing driver Charles Leclerc, who has a contract with Ferrari until the end of 2024.

    However, despite the rocky relationship between the pair, Leclerc addressed Vettel’s departure on social media, tweeting, “It’s been a huge honor for me to be your teammate.”

    "We've had some tense moments on tracks. Some very good ones and some others that didn't end as we both wanted, but there was always respect, even though it wasn't perceived this way from the outside,” he wrote. "I've never learnt so much as I did with you as my teammate. Thank you for everything Seb."

    Although it’s unclear what next steps Vettel will take, some reports suggest he may go to Renault or McLaren. It’s anyone’s guess at this point, as the tight-lipped German has yet to address his next moves.

    Related:

    Niki Lauda in Pole Position Among World's Greatest Formula 1 Drivers
    ‘Only Idiot Sees Beautiful Woman as Problem’: Dutch MP Calls on Formula 1 to Bring Grid Girls Back
    Lewis Hamilton Wins Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    UK Racer Hamilton Representing Mercedes Team Becomes Formula 1 Champion for 6th Time in His Career
    Gone in 50 Minutes: £50 Million of Jewellery Stolen From Heiress of Formula 1 Boss
    Tags:
    Sebastian Vettel, Formula One, Formula 1, racing car, motoracing, racing, Ferrari
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse