Next NBA Season May Be Held Behind Closed Doors - Commissioner

"This could turn out to be the single greatest challenge of all our lives ... There's no point in adding risk for flying all of you city to city if there's not going to be fans. We think it would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start", Silver told players as quoted by ESPN.
According to Silver, the next season may start in December regardless of whether this season - interrupted over the COVID-19 pandemic - was completed or not.
Some 40 percent of NBA revenue comes from spectators attending games at the arenas.
Numerous sports associations worldwide were forced to interrupt competitions and tournaments as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To date, 3,822,382 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 263,658 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation.
