Tony Ferguson 'Crushing Quarantine', Accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of Cowardice

US fighter Tony Ferguson on Thursday accused Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of being a coward.
During an interview on the show "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman, Ferguson said that the Russian MMA fighter of Dagestani origin is afraid of fighting him.
“He didn’t wanna fight. He ran away like a dog with his tail between his legs", Ferguson told the hosts.
The American sportsman also spoke of Irish fighter Conor McGregor, who has also been absent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously they are back home in quarantine and I’m here crushing quarantine", Ferguson added.
After the 18 April fight between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was cancelled, Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje stepped in to replace the Russian fighter in a rumble that is set to take place on 10 May.
