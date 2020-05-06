Tony Ferguson Slams Khabib, Conor 'McNuggets,' Says They Should Retire From MMA

The failed UFC 249 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been jumped all over a hundred times a day, and it seems that even "El Cucuy" has become tired of talking about it.
“I’m not going to answer that f*cking question,” Ferguson told MMA Fighting outlet during the UFC 249 conference call when asked about a possible rebooking the Nurmagomedov fight.
Though the winner of the upcoming UFC 249 will face Nurmagomedov later this year for the lightweight title, mentioning the Russian fighter seemed to further enrage Ferguson.
“That dude’s a b*tch. I’m going to be real. Him and McNuggets (Conor McGregor). They both need to f*cking retire. The only two real men out there are going to be me and Justin Gaethje. American motherf*ckers.”
The long-suffering UFC 249 was initially planned to happen on 18 April between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
After Khabib decided not to participate in the fight due to coronavirus concerns, he was replaced by US fighter Justin Gaethje, while the fight was rescheduled for 10 May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)