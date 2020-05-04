New Pay Raise May Put Mbappe 'On a Par With Neymar', Media Claims

Famous French professional footballer Kylian Mbappe is now considering a new lucrative contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club he currently represents, as PSG seems determined to keep him from a possible transfer to Real Madrid or Liverpool, the Daily Mirror reports citing L'Equipe newspaper.
According to the media outlet, the new contract would raise Mbappe's pay to some £600,000 (nearly $745,700) per week, thus "putting him on a par with Ligue 1's top earner Neymar".
During this season, Mbappe scored 18 goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches, with PSG now reigning champions, while the footballer himself has even reportedly been described as the world's most valuable player, with a market value of about £226 million (over $280 million).
And as the media outlet points out, other football clubs are unlikely to afford such vast sums of money for the footballer, particularly now that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic "has brought football to a halt across Europe".
