Penis Image Spotted in Liverpool's Tribute to NHS Posted on Football Field - Report

The Liverpool groundsmen wanted to show their gratitude by printing a heart alongside “NHS YNWA”, a reference to club song “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.
According to the Daily Star, after Liverpool staff made a message to the NHS on the field, one fan unexpectedly discovered the image of a penis on the turf.
The photo was re-shared by @FreddiePye_ who zoomed it and the x-rated material could be seen.
And we’re back pic.twitter.com/S49mFjQ98H— Freddie (@FreddiePye_) May 2, 2020
At the time of the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus, Liverpool had won 82 points in 29 matches and lead the league by 25 points.
