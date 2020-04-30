WADA Completes Investigation of 298 Russian Athletes

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces today that the Agency’s independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) team has completed its investigation of 298 Russian athletes that WADA I&I targeted as part of its ongoing ‘Operation LIMS’(1) probe into institutionalized doping in Russia and has provided detailed case packages to a total of 28 Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs), including 27 International Federations (IFs) and one Major Event Organization," the press release read.
Since RUSADA notified WADA officially about its disagreement with the decision, the dispute was referred to the Swiss-based CAS. In late-March, the hearing was postponed until June amid the current coronavirus pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)