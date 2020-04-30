Register
15:06 GMT30 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Golden Pants: Sales of Cristiano Ronaldo Lingerie Boom Following Move to Juventus

    © CC BY 2.0 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / DV1579521
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/69/1077306904_0:61:2048:1213_1200x675_80_0_0_7fa16cd0fa1afde73309013a8f3d0221.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202004301079146517-golden-pants-sales-of-cristiano-ronaldo-lingerie-boom-following-move-to-juventus/

    The 35-year-old superstar, who has been weathering out the coronavirus at his home in Portugal, now plans to return to Italy in the coming days as media reports suggest that Serie A games may resume by the end of May after Italian authorities announced steps towards lifting the country’s lockdown.

    Sales of Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 underwear boomed following the athlete’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018, reports Danish news outlet Finans.

    According to Michael Alstrup, CEO of JBS, the manufacturer of Ronaldo’s CR7 brand, officials from Juventus have tried to replenish the club’s coffers following the $100 million purchase of the Portuguese player by selling not only Ronaldo’s jersey, but also CR7 products to boost the club’s revenue. And it seems that Italians are crazy about Ronaldo’s undies, as CR7 lingerie has proven to be very popular.

    CRISTIANO RONALDO CR7 underwear
    © Photo : CRISTIANO RONALDO CR7 underwear/screenshot
    CRISTIANO RONALDO CR7 underwear

    Incidentally, the sales of Ronaldo’s jerseys during the first month after his move helped the Old Lady (Juventus’ moniker) gross back half of what the club spent on him. JBS is also profiting from the five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, as sales of CR7 accounts for 14 percent of the company’s revenue.

    CEO Michael Alstrup said that Ronaldo helped the company get through the global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the contract, JBS is obliged to pay a certain minimum amount of money. However, the athlete’s representatives told the company that it doesn’t have to pay anything until 2021.

    Ronaldo, who is reportedly worth $500 million, quite frequently donates money to charities. In 2015, he donated more than $5 million to relief efforts after a devastating earthquake in Nepal that killed over 8,000 people.

    The 35-year-old now plans to return to Italy after authorities announced the first steps towards lifting the lockdown. Reports say that teams may return to training by 18 May and that games could resume by the end of next month. However, the Portuguese footballer will still have to spend 14 days in self-isolation once he gets back to Italy.

    Tags:
    Serie A, coronavirus, Italy, Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse