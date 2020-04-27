Six-Time Olympic Champion in Short Track Speed Skating Viktor Ahn Ends Career in Sports

"He has sent a letter saying that he has decided to quit," the head of the Russian Skating Union, Aleksei Kravtsov, said.
The South Korean-born Russian short-track speedskater, who is 34 years old, is the most decorated athlete in his sport in Olympic history.
He won three gold medals while competing for South Korea in 2006 as Ahn Hyun-soo. He then won three more in 2014 for Russia as Viktor Ahn after switching citizenship following conflicts with the South Korean coaching staff.
