Rafael Nadal ‘Very Pessimistic’ About Return of Tennis Amid Pandemic

Professional tennis has been suspended until the end of July, at the earliest, and Rafael Nadal sees serious problems standing in the way of a resumption.
"From my point of view, I'm very pessimistic that the circuit can resume normal activity," he said in an online chat organised by the Spanish Tennis Federation. "In tennis, you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries.”
"Even if we play without an audience, to organise any event you need a lot of people involved, which cannot be ignored. At an international level I see a serious problem," he added.
The COVID-19 outbreak has decimated the global sports calendar, forcing the postponement of the Olympic Games, which includes tennis, and the cancellation of Wimbledon.
