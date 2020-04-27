Register
04:30 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Conor McGregor reacts after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

    Alvarez Claims Conor McGregor Could Overcome Ferguson, But Lacks Experience to Beat Nurmagomedov

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107078/98/1070789850_0:246:3318:2112_1200x675_80_0_0_44b9e23089fd63c50d9706d86f1c7df0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202004271079104179-alvarez-claims-conor-mcgregor-could-overcome-ferguson-but-lacks-experience-to-beat-nurmagomedov/

    In October 2018, the Irishman suffered a crushing loss at the hands of the Russian mixed martial artist, in a matchup considered to be the largest pay-per-view event in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

    Former UFC lightweight champion and two-time winner of the Bellator Lightweight World Championship, Eddie Alvarez, believes that Irishman Conor McGregor has no chance “at any point” to beat UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

    During an interview with The Score MMA, the 36-year-old Alvarez, who fought and lost to McGregor once, said that the Irishman lacks the experience necessary to beat the Russian champion.

    “I don't like the style matchup for him with Khabib,” Alvarez said. “I don't think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point”.

    In the meantime, Alvarez, who fights now for ONE Championship, said that he believes the Irishman could overcome Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje - two potential opponents for McGregor in UFC impending events.

    “I think Conor would put Tony away,” the so-called Underground King said.  “I’d like to see him fight Gaethje, I’m of the belief he beats Gaethje, but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it”.

    On Friday, the UFC announced it would resume pay-to-view events without live audiences, after being halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The promotion company said it would hold three performances at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday 9 May, Wednesday 13 May and Saturday 16 May.

    Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are expected to perform as the main card at the Friday event for an interim championship belt, replacing Ferguson’s planned match against Nurmagomedov, who will not attend the Florida event due to pandemic travel restrictions.

    Related:

    Saudis Offer Khabib Nurmagomedov $200m to Fight Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor in Riyadh - Report
    Conor McGregor Will ‘Probably’ Fight Winner of Khabib, Ferguson Matchup – Dana White
    Conor McGregor Mourns Late Aunt, Blasting ‘Stupid F***ing Coronavirus’
    ‘Absolute Cretin’: Conor McGregor Jabs Khabib’s Friend for Saying MMA is Not for Women
    Conor McGregor Denies Rumors Alleging Coronavirus Killed His Aunt
    UFC Star Conor McGregor Beats The Hell Out of… Coronavirus
    Tags:
    UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse