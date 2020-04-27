Alvarez Claims Conor McGregor Could Overcome Ferguson, But Lacks Experience to Beat Nurmagomedov

Former UFC lightweight champion and two-time winner of the Bellator Lightweight World Championship, Eddie Alvarez, believes that Irishman Conor McGregor has no chance “at any point” to beat UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
During an interview with The Score MMA, the 36-year-old Alvarez, who fought and lost to McGregor once, said that the Irishman lacks the experience necessary to beat the Russian champion.
“I don't like the style matchup for him with Khabib,” Alvarez said. “I don't think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point”.
In the meantime, Alvarez, who fights now for ONE Championship, said that he believes the Irishman could overcome Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje - two potential opponents for McGregor in UFC impending events.
“I think Conor would put Tony away,” the so-called Underground King said. “I’d like to see him fight Gaethje, I’m of the belief he beats Gaethje, but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it”.
On Friday, the UFC announced it would resume pay-to-view events without live audiences, after being halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The promotion company said it would hold three performances at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday 9 May, Wednesday 13 May and Saturday 16 May.
Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are expected to perform as the main card at the Friday event for an interim championship belt, replacing Ferguson’s planned match against Nurmagomedov, who will not attend the Florida event due to pandemic travel restrictions.
