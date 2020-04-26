Football Portal Reveals Most Loyal Player in Europe

The list was headed by Moscow CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, who has spent 17 years, three months and 23 days with the club. After 5 years more in the club, Akinfeev will be able to beat the national record of Lev Yashin, who played for Moscow Dynamo for 22 seasons (1950 - 1971).
Second place was taken by French “Saint-Etienne” defender Loic Perrin (16 years, nine months and 24 days), the third - world-renowned Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (16 years, three months and 23 days).
Last May, Akinfeev warned Russian fans against supporting foreign clubs. Akinfeev said that in his life there has been only CSKA football club, and it’s more agreeable for him to root for Russian clubs.
The goalkeeper has been playing for CSKA since 2002. Akinfeev has been a six-time champion of Russia, six-time winner of the national Cup of Russia, seven-time winner of the Super Cup, and winner of the UEFA Cup. Akinfeev has also played 111 matches for the Russian national team. He became a bronze medalist at the European Championship in 2008.
