Register
13:29 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Steven Gerrard

    Ex-Liverpool Forward Recalls How El Hadji Diouf Promised to F**k Steven Gerrard's Mum

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ruaraidh Gillies / Steven Gerrard
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107906/78/1079067838_0:0:1280:721_1200x675_80_0_0_71d1898be9b1016519e64b7c7b5e4792.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202004231079067784-ex-liverpool-forward-recalls-how-el-hadji-diouf-promised-to-fk-steven-gerrards-mum/

    As the saying goes, football is a game for gentlemen played by hooligans, so no wonder that tensions on the pitch quite often reach the boiling point with athletes ready to tear their opponents to pieces. But quite often tensions on the pitch make teammates turn against each other, resulting in feuds that may last for years and even decades.

    Former Liverpool forward Florent Sinama Pongolle has revealed the details of a fight between the Reds' iconic captain Steven Gerrard and Senegalese striker El Hadji Diouf, during an interview with journalist Walid Acherchour via Instagram.

    The incident occurred in a locker room during half-time of a pre-season game and according to Pongolle, it traumatised him and other Liverpool rookies. "They hated each other so much. Can you imagine the young ones seeing this and thinking that’s what professionals are like at that level".

    Pongolle said the argument started after Steven Gerrard asked Diouf to pass the ball, which made the Senegalese player go ballistic. After that the Reds’ captain said: "Hey, you f**ker". According to Pongole, Diouf couldn’t respond to the insult as his English was "rubbish". So the Senegalese footballer grabbed Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who is French and said: "Tell him, I will f**k his mum".

    Diouf joined the Merseyside squad in 2002 for almost $20 million and spent three years at Anfield scoring only 3 goals. His improper conduct on and off the pitch, including spitting at rivals and fans of opposing teams, led to fines and sports bans.

     

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates scoring the opening goal against Liverpool in March 2020
    © AFP 2020 / GLYN KIRK
    Footballers in Limbo: The English Premier League Players Who Don't Know if They are Coming or Going
    The feud between him and the Reds’ captain continued even after the Senegalese player left Anfield.

    In his autobiography released in 2007 Gerrard, who scored 120 goals during his career and led Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2005, wrote that Diouf was only interested in himself.

    "I wasn’t Diouf’s No 1 fan. Being around Melwod [the Reds’ former training ground] and Anfield I knew which players were hungry, which players had Liverpool at heart. Diouf was just interested in himself. His attitude was all wrong. I felt he wasn’t really a***d about putting his body on the line to get Liverpool back at the top".

    Diouf responded saying Gerrard "killed the club" and was jealous of his talent. "Gerrard was jealous of me back then as I had the world at my feet. There’s no one more selfish. He doesn’t care about anyone else. The old Liverpool guys can’t stand him".

    In 2015 during an interview on with a Senegalese radio station, Diouf reportedly claimed that Gerrard never liked black people.

     

    Tags:
    English Premier League, football, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse