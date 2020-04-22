Register
19:11 GMT22 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Roger Federer

    Federer Calls for World Tennis Shakeup

    © Sputnik / Alexei Filippov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (232)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107672/01/1076720140_0:133:3000:1820_1200x675_80_0_0_6261d0c7f9a74c00360fa245214f8d0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202004221079058861-federer-calls-for-world-tennis-shakeup/

    With the world of sport having been cast into disarray due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the downtime has given players, fans and governing bodies alike time to reflect on what issues need to be rectified in the games they love.

    In football; much has been discussed about the potential introduction of wage caps in the lower leagues in order to prevent future financial meltdowns and to foster fairer competition, and in Rugby, there has been a talk of how to end the hegemony of the traditionally dominant teams in order to grow the sport’s popularity worldwide.

    Tennis has often been thought of as a difficult sport to govern, as male players take part double the amount of sets than their female counterparts, and athletes can also dominate one particular style of court, such as clay or grass.

    This; coupled with the sheer volume of matches that normally take place throughout the sporting calendar, arguably means that it is difficult to truly determine rankings.

    Following in the spirit of introspection; Tennis legend Roger Federer has taken to social media today to express his views on how his sport’s governing body should evolve, stating on Twitter.

    "Now is the time" for the men's and women's governing bodies to merge while tennis is in limbo because of the coronavirus.

    And that:

    "We can come out of this with two weakened bodies or one stronger body", Federer said.

    Federer’s comments could prove timely as according to reports; discussions have taken place in recent days between the governing bodies of both the male and female professional tennis tours, encompassing how the two could work together going forward.

    The Swiss star further clarified that he did not mean that mixed games should become the norm, but that he simply wanted a more transparent dual-gender governing body for tennis.

    "I am not talking about merging competition on the court but merging the two governing bodies that oversee the men's and women's professional tours", Federer added.

    A problem not unique to tennis is how to accurately rank players when there are so many tournaments happening simultaneously, as athletes compete for different titles.

    Federer believed that fans could benefit from a more simplified format:

    "It's too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories".

    Federer’s great  on-court rival, Spaniard Rafael Nadal also chimed in on the situation, writing:

    "It would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in only one organisation".

    Every major tennis tournament; including Wimbledon has been initially called off until the 13th of July due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, and it remains to be seen when play will resume.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (232)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, tennis, Roger Federer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse