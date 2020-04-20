Register
10:25 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi applauds as he leaves the pitch during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sporting de Gijon at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 1, 2017

    Barcelona’s Lionel Messi Will Remain One-Club Man, Says Former Team-Mate

    © AFP 2020 / LLUIS GENE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/52/1078935251_0:0:3076:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_90da5b52f566813f94a4d82582ddf8ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202004201079027904-barcelonas-lionel-messi-will-remain-one-club-man-says-former-team-mate-/

    Lionel Messi's current contract with Barcelona FC runs out next year, and while a new deal is yet to be agreed, the forward and captain for the Spanish club has been linked with transfers to Inter Milan and Man City amid reports of rows with the Barca hierarchy.

    Lionel Messi, forward and captain of Spanish football club Barcelona, will end his career at the Catalan club, believes his former team-mate Cesc Fabregas.

    “I speak with Messi and his idea has always been to end his career at Barcelona… Many things can happen at a club but I am fully confident that his career will end at Barca,” Fabregas was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Cadena Cope.

    Messi, 32, the Argentine professional footballer who has been at the club since the age of 13, has been linked with potential transfers to Inter Milan and Manchester City in recent weeks.

    ​Fabregas, who was team-mates with Messi for three years from 2011-2014, insists the Argentine striker will not leave the Camp Nou.

    While speculation linking Messi, winner of a record six Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes, with possible transfers is rife, former Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud was recently quoted by ESPN Deportes as believing Messi will sign a new contract once his current deal expires next summer.

    “'I think Messi and Barcelona will reach an agreement over a renewal.To reach an agreement, the two parties must make some kind of concession, but I would be very surprised if this beautiful story did not continue for longer,” said Rousaud.

    Rumors about Messi’s possible transfer have been spreading against the backdrop of disagreements in the Barcelona boardroom.

    Barca confirmed in late March that an agreement had been reached for temporary wage-cuts for players as the club struggles financially over the coronavirus crisis.

    ​As negotiations between the club’s board of directors and the players began, sources were quoted by ESPN as saying the first proposal made by the club was rejected by players.

    Subsequently, the club announced it would lean on Spanish labour legislation ERTE to reduce wages of all of the club's employees, yet the wage hit taken by first-team players, earning more than €500 million annually between them, would result in non-sporting staff earning a full wage.

    In this Sunday, May 22, 2016 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate after winning the final of the Copa del Rey soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco, File
    In this Sunday, May 22, 2016 file photo, Barcelona's Lionel Messi kisses his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as they celebrate after winning the final of the Copa del Rey soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid

    FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu applauded the commitment of players to help the club during the coronavirus crisis, insisting team captains were on board with the wage cuts from the start, reported ESPN.

    Facing uncertainty about prize and television money this season, with football suspended across Europe, Barcelona has been losing revenue from match-days and the club museum.

    Related:

    Sorry, Amigo: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ex-Teammate Names Lionel Messi the Best Player
    David Beckham Reveals His Choice in 'Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo' Argument
    Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Health Workers, Calling Them 'Heroes' Protecting People From COVID-19
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse