David Beckham Reveals His Choice in 'Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo' Argument

Legendary footballer David Beckham has given his verdict on the never-ending Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo dispute, revealing that, in his view, the Barcelona FC captain is superior to his eternal Portuguese rival.
“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him,” Beckham said as quoted by the Express Newspaper.
“He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest,” he added.
David Beckham also recalled his last match against Barcelona in the quarter-final of the 2013 Champions League.
“We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored,” the Telangana Today media outlet quotes him as saying.
Ronaldo and Messi have 11 Ballons d'Or between them. The Portuguese, who plays for Juventus now, has five while Lionel Messi has six.
Messi has played in 22 matches this season in La Liga, in which he scored 19 goals and made 12 assists. Ronaldo, in turn, has played 22 matches as part of Italy's Serie A, scoring 21 goals and making 3 assists.
