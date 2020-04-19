UEFA Planning to Resume Champions League Matches in August - Reports

According to the media outlet, it is on these days that the first matches of the 1/8 finals will be played, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is reported that in this case, the teams will have to hold matches every three days for the finals to be held on 29 August.
If such a calendar is adopted for the current season, the Champions League 2020/21 will begin no earlier than 20 October.
In late March, UEFA took the decision to postpone the men's and women's Champions League finals and the Europa League final due to the ongoing corona crisis in Europe.
