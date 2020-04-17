Play On! English Premier League Says Season May Have To Run Into July And August

The English Premier League was shut down earlier this month, with the last game being Leicester City’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Pessimists fear the 2019/2020 season will never be completed.

The 20 Premier League clubs in England have decided against ending the season on 30 June and say they will try to finish the remaining 92 fixtures even if it takes the whole summer and leads to a delay to the start of the 2020/21 season.

Football fans, who have been deprived of football since 13 March, were expecting to be told the season would be cut short and European places and relegation spots would be decided based on the current table.

​But on Friday, 17 April, the Premier League clubs discussed "possible scheduling models" and said it was their “objective” to complete all matches in the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City and on Thursday, 16 April, singer Noel Gallagher, a huge City fan, said they should just be handed the Premier League title.

On Friday the Premier League issued a statement in which they said: "In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios.”

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government. The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the League will only restart when medical guidance allows,” it concluded.

​Several top Premier League players, including Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, have contracts running out on 30 June and it is not clear whether they would be able to play in games in July or August.

Coronavirus has killed 13,000 people in the UK and there have been claims that the pandemic may have spread as a result of international football matches, namely Liverpool’s game with Atletico Madrid last month and Valencia’s visit to Milan’s San Siro Stadium in February.