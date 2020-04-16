Oasis Star and Man City Fan Noel Gallagher Says Liverpool Should be Handed Premier League Title

Liverpool has not won the Premier League title for 30 years. Last season, it finished second with 97 points, losing only to Manchester City, which got 98 points. This year, the Reds showed a stunning performance, winning 27 games. It seemed nothing could stop them from claiming the Premier League title. And then came the coronavirus pandemic…

Oasis Star and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher thinks Liverpool should be crowned champions and awarded the Premier League title, despite the fact that the 2019/2020 season has not been finished due to the coronavirus outbreak, talkSPORT reported.

Liverpool won 27 out of 29 games and is currently on top of the table, with runners-up Manchester City trailing 25 points behind the Reds. With 9 games left the Merseyside squad would need maximum two victories to become the champions.

Rumours say that the Football Association (FA) may resume the tournament in summer with games played behind closed doors.

However, Gallagher argues that the FA needs to focus on the next season, because Liverpool "won it [the Premier League] anyway". "They should just give it to them", the musician told talkSPORT.

Gallagher noted that he is opposed to playing games behind closed doors, as football fans will gather near stadiums.

"I think that the authorities should think about playing next season and playing with limited fans and social distancing in the stadium and all that. Football is all about the fans and I don’t agree with playing behind closed doors. All my mates who are City fans have said 'if they start playing games with closed doors, we’re going'. It could cause more trouble than it’s worth'”, the Oasis star told talkSPORT.

Football pundits are divided on what should be done with the 2019/2020 football season. Some insist on finishing the season when the coronavirus outbreak eases, others claim that the resumption of the tournament might only exacerbate the situation.