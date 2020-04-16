‘I’ve Picked Up the Gauntlet’: Russian Footballer Beats Ronaldo in Fitness Challenge - Video

Pavel Pogrebnyak from the Russian football club Ural has got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo in a fitness challenge, doing 143 ab crunches in 45 seconds, as compared to the Juventus star’s 142.
In the video, posted on FC Ural’s Twitter account on Thursday, Pogrebnyak is seen saying that he “has picked up the gauntlet from Ronaldo”, before getting down to the crunches.
💪 Павел Погребняк сделал 143 (!) повторения в челендже от @Cristiano 🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/AF1KR2yTWP— ФК Урал (@FCURAL) April 16, 2020
Earlier, South African runner and two-time Olympic gold medal winner Caster Semenya demolished the Juventus star’s record with 176 crunches in 45 seconds, which was followed by Ronaldo's Juve partner Frenchman Blaise Matouidi doing a total of 144 within the same period.
The fitness challenge comes as part of Nike's Living Room Cup to encourage exercise in the face of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
