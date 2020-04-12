Register
00:13 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attends an interview after the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020.

    Postponement of Tokyo Games to 2021 to Cost IOC Millions of Dollars - Committee President

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (54)
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/19/1078931971_0:0:3156:1776_1200x675_80_0_0_a2129f6fd84c00db799c4eb3d2e35f17.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202004121078932000-postponement-of-tokyo-games-to-2021-to-cost-ioc-millions-of-dollars---committee-president/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic will cost the International Olympic Committee (IOC) hundreds of millions of dollars, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with the German Welt Am Sonntag newspaper, published on Sunday.

    In late March, the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee announced the new dates for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The Olympic Games will take place from 23 July to 8 August 2021, and the Paralympic Games from 24 August to 5 September 2021.

    According to Bach, as quoted by the media outlet, at the moment it is difficult to accurately assess the costs associated with postponing the Olympics.

    "For us, the IOC, it is already clear that we shall be faced with several hundred million dollars of additional costs," the official said.

    Bach added that the IOC could not be blamed for indecisiveness or lack of transparency.

    "In critical situations like this, you can’t expect universal support. You can’t satisfy everyone. The support that really counted was the trust that the Olympic Movement placed in its leadership," the newspaper quoted the IOC president as saying.

    Bach went on to say that the committee's number one priority remained the well being of athletes and everyone else.

    "For now the priority is to devote all our energies to leading the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games through this crisis, and to ensuring that we emerge from it in a strong position to take on the role that sport and the Olympic Games will play in future in a changed society," the official said.

    The Olympic Games have been canceled three times: the 1916 games in Berlin were not held because of World War I; and World War II resulted in the cancellation of the 1940 games in Tokyo and the 1944 Olympics in London.

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (54)

    Related:

    IOC Members Support Postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Abe Says Japan's Economy to Suffer Hard Blow in Event of Tokyo Lockdown - Reports
    Ex-Japanese PM Accuses Tokyo Governor of Covering Up COVID-19 Cases to Go Ahead With 2020 Olympics
    Japan, IOC Agree to Open Olympic Games in Tokyo on 23 July 2021 - Reports
    Are Sex Workers a Driving Force Behind Many Corona Cases in Tokyo's Kabukicho District?
    Tags:
    Thomas Bach, Japan, Tokyo, games, postponement, International Olympic Committee (IOC), coronavirus, world, Olympics
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse