Register
15:34 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The sun is reflected in FIFA's logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland November 19, 2015

    Former Senior Fox Corporation Executives Indicted For Fifa Bribery

    © REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202004071078868459-fifa-fox-corporation-arrests/

    In all, in excess of 40 people and organisations have been charged as part of Washington's ongoing probe of bribery into international football. Which began following a December 2015 pre-dawn raid in Zurich, Switzerland which saw the arrest of several FIFA officials in a luxury hotel.

    Two former 21st Century Fox corporation senior executives have been indicted over their alleged role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe FIFA officials in exchange for broadcast and marketing rights to the world’s most-watched football tournaments.

    Hernan Lopez, former chief executive of Fox International Channels and Carlos Martinez, former president of Fox Latin America, are charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

    The 53-page indictment accuses the pair of having “relied on loyalty secured through the payment of bribes” to South American football officials in order to “advance the business interest of Fox” and obtain “confidential bidding information” to win American broadcast rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

    ​Lopez and Martinez are further alleged to have paid annual bribes to South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) officials to gain exclusive broadcast rights to Copa Libertadores, the highest level of competition in South American club football

    Two Conmebol officials involved in the scheme, allegedly in conjunction with Lopez and Martinez, were found guilty of accepting millions in bribes during a December 2017 trial. The pair are scheduled for arraignment in federal court in Brooklyn 9th April and face up to 20 years in prison.

    ​Also indicted was Gerard Romy, former chief executive of Spanish media company Imagina. Romy is accused of participating in schemes to pay millions of dollars to high-ranking officials of the Caribbean Football Union and federations within the Central American Football Union, both regional soccer unions operating under the CONCACAF umbrella, to secure media and marketing rights to FIFA World Cup qualifier matches organised by federations within the two organisations. Romy and his co-conspirators allegedly agreed to pay Jeffrey Webb, senior CFU official and CONCACAF president, a US$3 million bribe in exchange for a share of a contract awarding the media and marketing rights to CFU members’ home World Cup qualifier matches for the 2018 and 2022 qualification cycles.

    “The profiteering and bribery in international soccer have been deep-seated and commonly known practices for decades. These men, along with the general public, have known the FBI Nnd our many law enforcement partners are investigating the illicit handshakes and backroom deals hidden in the infrastructure of soccer events, venues and marketing contracts. The first public charges date back to 2015. This should illustrate to everyone still hoping to score millions corruptly, we're going to find you,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney.

    Related:

    Argentina's Ex-President Macri Pronounced the New Head of the FIFA Foundation - Report
    FIFA Dismisses Reports of Russia Not Taking Part in 2022 World Cup
    FIFA 2022 World Cup Preparations Unaffected by Virus Outbreak - Qatar
    FIFA Working to Provide Financial Assistance to Players, Staffers Amid Pandemic
    Tags:
    Fox, corruption, FIFA’s World Cup, FIFA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse