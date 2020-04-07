‘Stay Strong’: Man City Pays Tribute to Pep Guardiola After Mother's COVID-19 Death

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe, at least 1.3 million people have been infected. Not making exceptions, the pandemic has struck celebrities, politicians, and regular people equally.

Manchester City players and staffers paid tribute to team manager Pep Guardiola after his mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, passed away on Monday at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona, after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The death of Guardiola's mother was confirmed on Monday in a press release on the Manchester City official website.

“Our prayers and heartfelt sympathies are with Pep and his family at this overwhelmingly sad time,” chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on behalf of the club. “He and they have the love and support of the entire City family”.

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

Players of the Premier League champion along with the administration staff of the club took to social media to express their deepest condolences and support for Guardiola.

“Thoughts to Pep and his family. That has a lot of strength at that moment. We are with you,” wrote team goalkeeper Ederson Moraes on Instagram.

Among Manchester City players who paid tribute for the Spanish football manager’s mother on social media were Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Benjamin Mendy, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte.

“You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together. My deepest condolences to Pep and all the Guardiola family,” Mendy tweeted.

You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together. My deepest condoleances to Pep and all the Guardiola family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qwjySGDMPF — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 6, 2020

The Premier League official Twitter account also expressed support and offered condolences to Guardiola.

“The thoughts and condolences of all of us at the Premier League are with Pep, his family and his friends at this difficult time,” the Premier League stated.

The thoughts and condolences of all of us at the Premier League are with Pep, his family and his friends at this difficult time. — Premier League (@premierleague) April 6, 2020

The official FC Barcelona also offered their condolences: “We at FC Barcelona are deeply saddened by the loss of Dolors Sala during this difficult time, and we would like to express our most heartfelt condolences, especially to Pep Guardiola, his family, and his friends. Rest in Peace”.