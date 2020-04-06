Russian Figure Skater Medvedeva Accepts Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Living Room Cup Challenge' on Instagram

As citizens all over the world have to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famous football star has also isolated himself at his home and invited his fans to join him in physical exercise to stay fit during the coronavirus quarantine.

Two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva from Russia has accepted the "Living Room Cup Challenge" launched on Instagram by Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The challenge requires a toe-touching abdominal exercise within a time limit of 45 seconds. The Russian athlete managed to perform 44 repetitions.

Ronaldo has posted a video of himself performing the challenge on his Instagram. The footballer managed to record an impressive 142 repetitions.

Over 14 million people have watched Ronaldo doing his core crusher challenge.

Other football players, such as Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot and United's Bruno Fernandes, also joined Ronaldo in the challenge but fell short of his record, performing 105 and 117 reps each.