World's Most Expensive Forward Rumoured to Return to Barcelona FC

In December last year, FC Barcelona launched an offensive to bring the Brazilian star back from Paris Saint-Germain FC, but ultimately failed to agree on a price with the Ligue 1 champions.

Brazilian professional footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, commonly known as Neymar Jr., may return to the Catalan club this summer, the Spanish edition Sport.es reported.

The fact that he has already completed his third season and that he is bound by his contractual relationship to play two more seasons makes the scenario very different this time, according to the report.

The forward himself has reportedly expressed interest in changing team. At the same time, the management of PSG is not against a deal, but expects to include French forward for Barcelona Antoine Griezmann in the agreement, according to Sport.es.

Social media users have already reacted to the news, sharing their feelings about it.

Huge mistake. Barcelona are towards a downfall, they are doing bad lately and the squad is old. PSG on the other hand has a squad on it’s prime with 21 year old Mbappé — Tom Bekhor (@Tomkingbekhor) April 5, 2020

Neymar was so stupid to leave Barcelona in the first place.💯 — Written Brian (@Writtenbrian) April 5, 2020

Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG was the most expensive in the world at $263 million, which the French club paid in full ahead of his signing.