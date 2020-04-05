UFC Head Dana White Named Victim in Sex-Tape Extortion Case

In 2015, the FBI arrested Ernesto Joshua Ramos, a real estate agent and personal trainer, on charges of extortion against a businessman, whose surname and even initials were prohibited from being used in any public filings.

UFC President Dana White was named in a lawsuit filed with the Clark County District Court as the alleged victim of a 2015 sex-tape extortion case.

According to the suit, filed by Ernesto Joshua Ramos, Mr White broke a deal in April 2016 to pay him nearly half a million dollars to not disclose the businessman's name after the criminal case closed.

The UFC head has already responded to the lawsuit against him.

“I just found out that a b**** lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever”, Dana White said.

The criminal case was first reported in 2015 after the FBI arrested Ramos for trying to extort $200,000 from a businessman after an encounter with a stripper. The latter taped her sex with White using a phone without his knowledge.

The FBI arrested Ramos in 2015 after videotaping an exchange of money between him and the businessman.

At the time, a federal magistrate judge signed an unusual protective order prohibiting disclosure of the businessman’s name, his associate company, and even his initials in any public filing.

Meanwhile, according to the recently emerged lawsuit against Mt White, the UFC head and his lawyer offered Ramos money to persuade him to plead guilty and added that no cash was handed to the man after he admitted to the crime in the court.