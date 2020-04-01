Khabib Nurmagomedov Says UFC Fight With Tony Ferguson Cancelled

Nurmagomedov is currently in quarantine at his home in Dagestan, southern Russia, as governments all over the world are urging citizens to stay home and avoid social contacts.

Lightweight UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says his fight with Tony Ferguson scheduled for 18 April has been cancelled.

Nurmagomedov posted on Instagram on Wednesday saying he was upset about the cancellation but the COVID-19 pandemic makes everything unpredictable and he should follow the safety requirements and stay at home in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was supposed to be the most anticipated event at the UFC 249 tournament. Khabib, who is now in Russia, earlier indicated that the UFC was arranging a fight for Ferguson in the United States but with another rival.

Earlier variants suggested the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight could take place outside the US, possibly in the UAE.