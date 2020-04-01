Register
21:33 GMT01 April 2020
    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks after wining against UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during Lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Sept.8 2019.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov Says UFC Fight With Tony Ferguson Cancelled

    Mahmoud Khaled
    Sport
    0 10
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107680/75/1076807521_0:72:1376:846_1200x675_80_0_0_a85c1fbdbceef4eb07e9d0c7c182d605.jpg
    Nurmagomedov is currently in quarantine at his home in Dagestan, southern Russia, as governments all over the world are urging citizens to stay home and avoid social contacts.

    Lightweight UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says his fight with Tony Ferguson scheduled for 18 April has been cancelled.

    Nurmagomedov posted on Instagram on Wednesday saying he was upset about the cancellation but the COVID-19 pandemic makes everything unpredictable and he should follow the safety requirements and stay at home in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? - I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? - Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. - 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? - Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? - Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.

    Публикация от Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

    The bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was supposed to be the most anticipated event at the UFC 249 tournament. Khabib, who is now in Russia, earlier indicated that the UFC was arranging a fight for Ferguson in the United States but with another rival.

    Earlier variants suggested the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight could take place outside the US, possibly in the UAE.

