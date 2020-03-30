Khabib Nurmagomedov is OK With UFC 249 Going Ahead Without Him as He Stays in Russia Amid COVID-19

One may say that the fight between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is the most anticipated mixed martial arts event. The bout has been postponed four times for various reasons, one of them disagreements over the choice of venue. UFC President Dana White finally said the fight will go ahead no matter what, but it seems Khabib thinks otherwise.

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov said he is ok with the fact that UFC 249 will go ahead without him. The 31-year-old lightweight champion revealed via Instagram that he is now in his hometown in Dagestan and will be stuck in Russia due to the closure of borders introduced by the country’s authorities in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Nurmagomedov said he learned about the UFC's plans to organise the upcoming event with or without him and even finding an opponent for Tony Ferguson. He noted that he has no problem with that.

"Everyone should follow the laws. I am not against it, I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight they aren't getting any money", said Nurmagomedov.

Khabib also explained why he returned to Russia, saying he and his team went to the United Arab Emirates a week ago as the UFC said that the fight would happen in Abu Dhabi. However, when Nurmagomedov arrived there he learned that the UAE was going to go into lockdown, which prompted him to return to Dagestan.

The 31-year old said he is continuing to train for his upcoming fight with Tony Ferguson, although he doesn’t know when the fight will take place. "Currently I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day. Although I don't know what am I preparing for. Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now", Nurmagomedov said in his Instagram story.