Japan, IOC Agree to Open Olympic Games in Tokyo on 23 July 2021 - Reports

Japan has agreed with the International Olympic Committee to open the Olympic Games in Tokyo on 23 July 2021, NHK reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

According to the broadcaster, the Paralympic Games will be opened on the next day, 24 July 2021.

On 28 March, members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) expressed support for a decision by IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reschedule the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the announcement, several countries said that they would not send their athletes to the Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns should the Games be held in late July-August as initially planned.

The Olympic Games have been cancelled three times: the 1916 games in Berlin were not held because of World War I, while World War II resulted in the cancellation of the 1940 games in Tokyo and 1944 Olympics in London. Moreover, the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich were suspended over the deadly terror attack staged by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September but later continued.

