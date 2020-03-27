Register
11:52 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Nantes soccer team supporters stand by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading Let's keep hope outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France, Wednesday, Jan.30, 2019

    Emiliano Sala: New Book Says Agent’s Involvement Shows ‘Wild West’ Nature of Football Transfers

    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107210/99/1072109900_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_98b260431e20c4a9948fad0aef82b4af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202003271078719310-emiliano-sala-new-book-says-agents-involvement-shows-wild-west-nature-of-football-transfers/

    In January 2019 Cardiff City, facing relegation from the English Premier League, signed Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala but he was killed in a plane crash before he could play a game for the club. Harry Harris, who has written a new book about the affair, says there is a lot more to come out about Sala’s death.

    Veteran sports journalist Harry Harris said it "beggars belief" pilot David Ibbotson was hired to ferry Emiliano Sala, 28, from France to Wales on the night he died.

    Mr Harris, who spent a year investigating the affair as part of a team of Sunday Telegraph journalists, has now written a book - The Killing of Emiliano Sala - and he said: "It was clear there was serious foul play."

    The Killing of Emiliano Sala is a book by veteran sports journalist Harry Harris
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    The Killing of Emiliano Sala by Harry Harris

    On 13 March the Air Accidents Investigation Branch published its final report into the mysterious death of Sala, who died in January 2019 when the Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft he was in vanished as it crossed the English Channel.

    The report found the pilot was probably overcome by carbon monoxide fumes, shortly before the plane plunged into the sea near Guernsey. It also confirmed Mr Ibbotson was not licensed to fly the plane at night or with a paying passenger.

    ​Mr Harris, speaking from Thailand’s Marriott Hotel & Spa in Merlin Beach, Phuket, said he believed Ibbotson agreed to fly the plane because he was short of money and he said there were numerous court orders against him for unpaid debts.

    Mr Harris investigated the involvement of banned football agent, Willie McKay, in the £15 million transfer of Sala from Nantes to Cardiff.

    ​He said: "His involvement highlights the extraordinary Wild West of football agents and how FIFA, UEFA and the FA have washed their hands long ago about being capable of policing it."

    Sala had earlier flown to Wales to sign a contract after being signed from Nantes for £15 million during the transfer window and was quoted on the club’s website as saying: “I’m very happy to be here. It gives me great pleasure and I can’t wait to start training, meet my new team-mates and get down to work.”

    ​But in his book, Mr Harris unearthed WhatsApp messages Sala sent to his brother in which he said he felt he was being forced to join Cardiff - who were third from bottom and facing relegation - because Nantes wanted the cash.

    Sala said of the £50,000 a week offer from Cardiff: “It is true that it is a good contract but from a football perspective it is not interesting for me.”

    The Argentinian went on to say he had asked his own agent, Meissa N’Diaye, to get him a move to another club and said he felt under pressure from Frank Kita, son of Nantes’ owner Waldemar Kita.

    ​Sala told his brother: "He wants to sell me to Cardiff because he has done a super negotiation, he will get the money he wants, eh? He wants me to go there, he hasn’t even asked what I want! All he cares about is money. So today we are like that. A complete mess."

    Mr Harris also unearthed the contract between Nantes and a company run by Willie McKay’s son Mark, which promises them 10 percent of the transfer fee (£1.5 million).

    ​The book also includes a an email which was sent to Sala by Willie McKay.

    In it McKay says: “We are not interested in looking after your personal interests: finance, holidays. Baby-sitting is not our market. We do transfers - to this date, over 600 from Didier Drogba and (Nicolas) Anelka to (Dmitri) Payet, (Jean-Michael) Seri, (Andre-Frank) Anguissa.”

    ​McKay - whose son Mark signed a contract with Nantes to find a British club who would buy Sala - goes on to admit to creating fake news stories about other Premier League clubs - Everton, West Ham and Fulham - being interested in signing Sala, in order to drive up the price Cardiff would pay.  

    The book also delves into the role of McKay’s usual pilot, David Henderson, who passed on the job of flying Sala to his friend, Ibbotson.

    Mr Harris writes: "Why was Henderson, an experienced pilot who has ferried similar single-engined aircraft as far as California, not behind the controls on the fateful night? What qualifications did Henderson think his pal David Ibbotson had to be at the controls in his stead?"

    ​Cardiff City sued for negligence soon after the crash and said they would refuse to pay the transfer fee until liability had been proved.

    They were ordered to pay the first instalment - six million euros (£5.3 million) - in September last year but in January they reportedly launched a lawsuit against Nantes, claiming the French club may be guilty of manslaughter and concealment of agent commissions. 

    Sala was flying from Nantes - where had said farewell to his former team-mates and manager Vahid Halilhodžić - to Cardiff when the plane crashed on 21 January.

    The wreck of the plane was later discovered on the seabed and Sala’s body was eventually recovered and buried in his native Argentina.

    The body of pilot David Ibbotson has never been found but in August last year the AAIB said both men - the only people on the single propeller plane - were thought to have been exposed to "potentially fatal" levels of carbon monoxide.

    Cardiff City, without Sala’s goals, were relegated from the Premier League in May last year.

    Harris said McKay and his son never got their 10 percent from the deal and explained: “Mark’s company had to facilitate the fee payments before they could collect their cut.”

    Earlier this month Dorset Police, which is investigating the crash, said it would take no further action against a man arrested in North Yorkshire last year on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Sala's death.

    In the book, Mr Harris writes: “It is clear from all the evidence accrued following the crash that this tragedy was no an unfortunate accident but a series of preventable errors with a tragic ending.”

    Tags:
    Nantes, Cardiff City, English Premier League, Emiliano Sala
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse