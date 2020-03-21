Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Earlier this week, Juventus confirmed that French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi had contracted the coronavirus and that the 32-year-old has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March, adding that he is "well and asymptomatic".

Juventus and Argentina football player Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Italian club said in a statement.

"I just wanted just [sic] to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages", the forward said on Twitter.

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

​Dybala has become one of the most high-profile players to be infected so far.

The Argentinian forward is the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus, after Blaise Matuidi on 18 March and Daniele Rugani on 12 March.

Juventus is one of the most famous football clubs in Italy. The team has won Serie A 35 times — more than any other club — including the last eight seasons in a row. The current squad of Juventus includes a number of iconic players, including Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo , Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, and Gianluigi Buffon, as well as Gonzalo Higuain.

The number of COVID-19-infected people in Italy has increased by 4,800 over the past 24 hours, surpassing 42,000.