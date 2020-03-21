WADA Updates Anti-Doping Guidance in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has released updated guideline for anti-doping organisations (ADO) in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The updated ADO guidance covers a number of areas that may be affected by COVID-19, including the provision of whereabouts information, sample collection and transport to laboratories, sample analysis, education programmes, investigations, result management, therapeutic use exemptions, compliance and other activities and obligations covered by the World Anti-Doping Programme", the organisation stated.

Another document, which will address some specific issues raised by athletes, will be published next week, it said.

"WADA has developed this guidance in collaboration with, and with the support of ADOs and other key stakeholders, understanding that these are difficult times for sport. ADOs must, in the first instance, follow the directives and advice of their respective governments and health authorities in order to play their part in preventing the further spread of the virus", WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.

The organisation's top concern is the health of athletes and anti-doping system workers, Niggli added.

The coronavirus pandemic has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organisers either to reschedule or to hold them behind closed doors.