'Khabib vs Tony Will Happen': UFC Reassures Fans About Ferguson-Nurmagomedov Faceoff in April

The two fighters were slated to face each other on 18 April in Brooklyn, New York. However, the prospects for their fight were dampened by the spread of the coronavirus which prompted the New York authorities to ban public events that gather more than 500 people.

The Ferguson-Nurmagomedov brawl is to take place as scheduled on 18 April but the UFC is seeking a different venue, UFC President Dana White told ESPN.

“That fight will happen. It will go on. The fans are all freaking out about that. Do not worry”, White was quoted as saying. “Khabib vs. Tony will happen".

According to the UFC president, the organisation is considering other potential venues for the fight and is expected to come up with at least two options later today.

White added that the only way the fight won't take place is if the United States declared a total shutdown.

"Unless there's a total shutdown of the country, where people can't leave their houses and things like that, these fights will happen", he said. "We're gonna move on. These fights will happen. These guys will compete. We will find venues, and we will figure this thing out. I mean, the only thing that's gonna stop us is a complete government shutdown, where everybody is confined to their homes".

The Russian fighter and his US rival have had four failed attempts to spar in the octagon that never came to fruition for various reasons including injuries or botched weight cuts.