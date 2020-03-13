Five-Time Olympic Biathlon Champion Martin Fourcade Announces Retirement

French Olympic champion Martin Fourcade, 31, thanked "opponents and teammates" with whom he has been competing during his 20-year biathlon career, adding that fans, media, and the biathlon community have "turned this individual career into a collective adventure".

Martin Fourcade took to social media on Friday and posted an extensive farewell statement in French regarding his official retirement.

"...Thanks to my opponents and teammates. Thank you to my team (coaches, physiotherapists) for investing with me as if you were in my place on this starting line. Thank you to my partners for making this possible. To the media for accompanying us. Finally, thank you to all of you, in France, Russia, Germany, Norway, the Czech Republic, Italy and wherever you are; thank you for encouraging, supporting, loving me. You have turned this individual career into a collective adventure. It's time to say goodbye. Thanks for the trip", Fourcade said on Facebook.

In February, Five-time Olympic champion Fourcade won his 11th individual world biathlon title. It was his 12th world title in total.

Despite an extensive statement, Fourcade has not revealed a reason behind his relatively early retirement. Earlier in the day, he retweeted an official statement made by the International Biathlon Union) IBU, regarding cancellation of the upcoming competitions due to the coronavirus outbreak.