Pro Football Player Hints at How Atletico Madrid Managed to Snatch Victory From Liverpool

Wednesday's Champions League clash at Anfield left Liverpool's fans disappointed after Spanish giants Atletico Madrid managed to come back from a 2-0 deficit in extra time and ended the Reds' defence of the title.

Following the match against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier shared the key to the astonishing victory with BT Sport, saying that from the very beginning his team aimed at frustrating their hosts.

“We knew it was going to be very difficult but we needed to stay defensively strong and try and frustrate Liverpool as much as we could. We knew that we'd get our chances if we beat the press of Firmino, Salah, and Mane", Kieran Trippier said.

The right back pointed out how his team had been defensively strong over the years and how they managed to maintain such a defensive stance in the match against the Reds while being clinical and not missing their chances during the match.

"Liverpool are very strong at home, I've played them so many times in the Premier League (to know that) but we knew we'd get our chances and it was about being clinical in those moments and we were", Trippier added.

The loss by last season's champions, Liverpool, to the Spanish club means the end of their European run and a shift in focus towards the Premier League as the club is seeking to win their first league title in 30 years.