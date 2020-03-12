NBA Star LeBron James Wants to 'Cancel 2020' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

According to recent reports, there are at least 1,100 cases of coronavirus in the United States, with the death toll now at 38. Washington DC had to declare a state of emergency due to the outbreak of the disease earlier this week.

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James has shared his concern about the rough start to the year, offering to "cancel 2020" after numerous sporting events were suspended across the country due to the coronavirus infection that has been spreading through the country.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

​Numerous fans commented on the tweet, posting jokes and memes and telling about their uneasy experience this year.

its terrible that Michael jordan invented this virus because he knew you where winning the chip god bless LeBron stay safe king 👑 — Austin ➐ (@AustinFinest_) March 12, 2020

​The player's reaction comes as the National Basketball Association suspended the season due to the virus after the abrupt cancellation of a Western Conference game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.