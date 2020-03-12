Italian Football Club Juventus Says Defender Daniele Rugani Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Italian football club Juventus said its defender Daniele Rugani had been tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Italy is currently facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, with 10,590 people having been infected with the disease, 827 having died of it and 1,045 having recovered.

"The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him," Juventus said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Juventus is one of the most famous football clubs in Italy. The team has won Serie A 35 times — more than any other club — including eight last seasons in a row.

The current squad of Juventus includes a number of iconic players, including Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Italy's Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon, as well as Argentina's Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.