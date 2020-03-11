Manchester City vs. Arsenal Premier League Matchup Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

The second place holder of the English Premier League, Manchester City was scheduled to face Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, previously known as the City of Manchester Stadium, on Wednesday, as part of the current season.

The English Premier League officially postponed Wednesday’s game between Manchester City, which currently holds second place in the season standings, and Arsenal, as “a precautionary measure” due to coronavirus fears.

The league said on Wednesday that the main reason for the move is that Arsenal players and staff have recently been in contact with Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of the Greek Olympiakos Club that played Arsenal two weeks ago, who is now known to be infected with COVID-19.

Marinakis was shown to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening, Wednesday 11 March, to give time to fully assess the situation,” the Premier League said in a statement. “The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's match will be rearranged”.

The league noted that the decision was made after agreement from both sides, as there was “no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk” following Marinakis’s infection.

“All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches,” the Premier League said.

On 27 February, Arsenal lost against Olympiakos (0–2) at the Emirates Stadium, as part of the Europa League.