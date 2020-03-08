Russian Cross-Country Skier Bolshunov Claims Gold in Men's 50km Mass Start at World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov won the gold medal on Sunday in men's 50 km mass start at the World Cup in Norway's Oslo.

Bolshunov covered the distance in 2 hours 8 minutes 5.3 seconds, followed by Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger who was 0.9 seconds behind and Emil Iversen (+19.5 seconds).

In the meantime, Russia's Andrey Larkov is leaving the team at the Oslo World Cup due to a fever. Upon his arrival in Moscow, Larkov is likely to be quarantined over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns and will go through a medical check-up, the head of the Russian Skiing Federation, Elena Vyalbe, said.

"Larkov will leave for home today, in the morning he woke up with a fever. He will miss [World Cup competitions] in Canada and the US... I don't think that's the coronavirus. But we can't have the rest of the team contracting a virus at the end of the season. Just one sneeze can affect everyone. He [Larkov] will fly to Moscow and possibly get quarantined," Vyalbe said over the phone.

Russia has, so far, registered 17 coronavirus cases in the country. Most of the infected patients have returned from Italy, which now has 5,883 confirmed cases.