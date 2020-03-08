Manchester United Fans Run Out of Patience as Team Prepares Line Up vs Man City

Manchester United without much success continues to try to knock out Chelsea from the fourth line. While the “red devils” are on seventh place in the table with 42 points. A few days ago, Manchester United defeated the Derby County 3-0, having managed to break into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

On 8 March football fans will see one of the most anticipated matches of the English Premier League, as Manchester United takes on its local rival Manchester City.

Manchester United fans had not had it easy, seeing their ranking slide under David Moyes and lacklustre performance under Louis van Gaal and, to some extent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Moreover, seeing Pep Guardiola at the helm of their fellow Mancunians has made everything worse.

In addition, their rivals Liverpool are only three wins away from securing their first Premier League title.

So fans took to Twitter to air their grievances.

It won’t be easy but we must win.. The lads needs to play with strength because Manchester city is no joke... — Anthony (@thonyUd) March 8, 2020​

How united fans feel right now for tomorrow's derby😂#manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/tKYrHw8Ife — melvin geever (@melvinscrate) March 8, 2020​

If my children doesn't support Manchester United, I have failed as a father.



There is only one United @ManUtd https://t.co/Ei2Mkqnkc3 — 💥👑 Obaino jay 👑💥 (@obaino_jay) March 7, 2020​

Nothing will make me more happy than watching @manutd bottle @ManCity on Sunday...bruno masterclass incoming...😅 — Lion (@Oluwalion) March 6, 2020

​