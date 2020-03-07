Former Man United Forward Reveals Young Footballer Who Could Replace Ronaldo and Messi

Rising football star Erling Haaland recently completed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund and has already stunned the world by scoring three goals in just 23 minutes during his debut game for the German team.

Norwegian football player Erling Haaland has a “fair chance” of becoming the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov wrote in his column for Betfair.

The former football player also noted that Haaland’s recent transfer to Dortmund was a good decision and that the 19-year-old star should not be looking to other clubs just yet, despite both Manchester United and Real Madrid watching him very closely. Instead, the Norwegian should focus on getting some more experience with the German club, Berbatov insisted.

“This week there has been a lot of talk about clubs interested in Erling Haaland, but for me he has only just joined Dortmund and I don't see him moving to another big club just yet. I think he is in the right place now, you can see how he is improving, scoring goals, making assists”, he said.

© REUTERS / FABIAN BIMMER Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - February 22, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal

“He's so young and moving him on now would be a mistake for me, he needs to stay there and develop further”, the former footballer asserted.

Berbatov also noted that another young football star, PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, could also soon emerge as an heir to both Messi and Ronaldo's legacy, as he “just makes fun of defenders” with his play.