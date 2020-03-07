Register
07 March 2020
    Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London

    Former Man United Forward Reveals Young Footballer Who Could Replace Ronaldo and Messi

    Sport
    Rising football star Erling Haaland recently completed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund and has already stunned the world by scoring three goals in just 23 minutes during his debut game for the German team.

    Norwegian football player Erling Haaland has a “fair chance” of becoming the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov wrote in his column for Betfair.

    The former football player also noted that Haaland’s recent transfer to Dortmund was a good decision and that the 19-year-old star should not be looking to other clubs just yet, despite both Manchester United and Real Madrid watching him very closely. Instead, the Norwegian should focus on getting some more experience with the German club, Berbatov insisted.

    “This week there has been a lot of talk about clubs interested in Erling Haaland, but for me he has only just joined Dortmund and I don't see him moving to another big club just yet. I think he is in the right place now, you can see how he is improving, scoring goals, making assists”, he said.
    “He's so young and moving him on now would be a mistake for me, he needs to stay there and develop further”, the former footballer asserted.

    Berbatov also noted that another young football star, PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, could also soon emerge as an heir to both Messi and Ronaldo's legacy, as he “just makes fun of defenders” with his play.

    'He's Inimitable': Football Guru Van Basten Explains the Difference Between Messi and Ronaldo
    Erling Haaland recently grabbed the world’s attention by making a hat trick – scoring three goals in a single game – in his Champions League debut for RB Salzburg in September last year. After his transfer to Dortmund at the end of 2019, he scored a hat-trick after just 23 minutes in his debut game for the team on 18 January 2020. The player already has an impressive record, having scored 40 goals during his short but successful career.

    FC Real Madrid, Manchester United, Germany, Norway, Borussia Dortmund, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
    Votre message a été envoyé!
