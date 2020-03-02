Cristiano Ronaldo Attends El Clasico, Celebrates Vinicius Jr's Goal at Barcelona - Photo

On Sunday, Real Madrid achieved a victory over classic rival Barcelona at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (2 – 0), denying Barca their fifth consecutive win and moving one point above them at the top of La Liga.

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted celebrating a goal netted by Real Madrid as he attended Sunday’s matchup between his former team and Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

In pictures circulating on Twitter, the football legend is seen clapping for Vinicius, as the latter copied Ronaldo's famous celebration after striking his goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking in #ElClásico at the Bernabéu 👀 pic.twitter.com/bmvK5JsqCr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 1, 2020

Cristiano celebrating Real Madrid’s win against Barcelona at the Bernabéu. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/mjpDXfm5xs — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) March 1, 2020

Ronaldo, who moved from Los Blancos to the Italian club Juventus in July 2018, returned for the first time since his departure to show support for his former colleagues.

Real Madrid beat Barca 2-0 in their first league El Clasico in eight attempts since 2016.

Real Madrid’s victory over rival Barcelona paves their way to the top of La Liga, exceeding Barca by a single point.

"Cristiano had more influence in the game while sitting in the V.I.P stand than Messi who played the 90min."#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/Dq7RrARZKr — saleh kupaza (@Kupaza_kp) March 1, 2020

Just his present alone in the stands, messi couldn't perform.



Real Madrid 2:0 Barcelona



Cristiano Ronaldo is the Goat #ElClasico⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/xAgF8Ru0t1 — Alexander Osei Bonsu (@naaseiburga1) March 1, 2020

Cristiano had the same impact as the other guy in tonight's #ElClasico .. he was chilling in the fucking stands btw 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2twyNpvUvM — Mantjaa EPL 🦁 (@Mr_Moroeng) March 1, 2020