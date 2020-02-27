Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Ever Be on One David Beckham Team?

David Beckham has tried to read a crystal ball on the future career moves of the two iconic strikers, but, he seems to have ultimately raised more questions than given answers.

Football grandee David Beckham’s wordy, but vague comments on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, have neither solidified, nor busted rumours about a potential transfer to the US for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The president of MLS's new Inter Miami CF team managed to leave the mystery as is, despite hardly being laconic on the subject:

"We've got great opportunities down in Miami," Beckham instantly took a roundabout approach, saying they "have been contacted by a lot of different players about possibly coming to join the team."

"As any owner, you really want the best players. And if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano or Leo Messi, I've got such admiration for both them as athletes. If we can bring those players in, then great," Beckham said, dropping a condition.

The football ace appears to be overly happy with currently having "a great roster" at Inter Miami, full of young players, as well as several experienced athletes. However, his concluding remark, made with a smile on his face, certainly left room for speculation: "As an owner, if you want to bring these players in, then we have a great opportunity," Beckham rounded off.

The Mirror earlier reported citing Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath, that Beckham might attract to Miami, Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, bringing up "the plan Beckham and his backers have in place."

"I keep hearing there will be a blockbuster signing at some stage – and Ronaldo and Messi are the names I hear most," said Adrian Heath, adding he believes the two most probable destinations are Los Angeles and Miami.

If so, both would potentially follow Beckham's footsteps and finalise their careers in the US, where, as Heath also noted, "the MLS has the potential to become one of the top Leagues in the world."

Ronaldo and Messi have for years competed against each other for the title of the GOAT (the Greatest of All Time) player, especially when both were at the Spanish La Liga, taking centre stage in sports fans' heated debates.