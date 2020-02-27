English Football Legend Ferdinand Says Liverpool is His Favourite to Win Champions League

English football legend Rio Ferdinand has stated that Liverpool are the "standout favourites" to win the Champions League this season, repeating last year's success.
"I can't look no further than Liverpool if I'm honest", Ferdinand told BT Sport. "I think they'll go through against Atletico Madrid, I think it's a tough game but I think Anfield gives it a different dimension".
In the first leg Jurgen Klopp's team lost to Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano, where it had won the Champions League title last year. The second leg will take place on 11 March at Anfield.
Other English clubs, in the meantime, are also struggling to win in the Round of 16. While Manchester City managed to beat Real Madrid 2-1, Chelsea lost to Bayern Munich 0-3, and Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to RB Leipzig 0-1.
