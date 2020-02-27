English Football Legend Ferdinand Says Liverpool is His Favourite to Win Champions League

At the moment, the Reds sit comfortably atop the English Premier League table with a massive 22-point lead, going undefeated in 37 matches. In the Champions League, however, they need to recover from a recent 0-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16.

English football legend Rio Ferdinand has stated that Liverpool are the "standout favourites" to win the Champions League this season, repeating last year's success.

"I can't look no further than Liverpool if I'm honest", Ferdinand told BT Sport. "I think they'll go through against Atletico Madrid, I think it's a tough game but I think Anfield gives it a different dimension".

© AP Photo / Felipe Dana Liverpool's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Liverpool won 2-0.

In the first leg Jurgen Klopp's team lost to Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano, where it had won the Champions League title last year. The second leg will take place on 11 March at Anfield.

Other English clubs, in the meantime, are also struggling to win in the Round of 16. While Manchester City managed to beat Real Madrid 2-1, Chelsea lost to Bayern Munich 0-3, and Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to RB Leipzig 0-1.