IOC on Upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games: Preparations Continue Despite Coronavirus

"The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are continuing as planned. Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020’s plans to host safe and secure Games. Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all the relevant organisations that are carefully monitoring any incidence of infectious diseases, and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all the organisations concerned," the IOC press service said.
The IOC said it was in contact with the World Health Organisation and its own medical experts.
"We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation," the press service said.
The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first registered in central China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.
