Russian Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement

"Tennis—I’m saying goodbye" - Sharapova said as quoted by Vanity Fair.

Maria Sharapova is leaving tennis. In an exclusive essay for Vanity Fair and Vogue, the tennis legend reflects on her career, looks to her future, and asks: How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? https://t.co/q2UO5INjFI — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 26, 2020

Sharapova became No. 1 in the world for the first time in 2005 at the age of 18. She has 36 singles titles and five Grand Slam titles — two at the French Open and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open — and is currently ranked third, just behind Serena and Venus Williams.

In 2016, she tested positive for meldonium and was disqualified, during the Australian Open, for two years.

