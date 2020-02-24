Photo: Russian Hockey Star Alex Ovechkin Expecting Second Child

Alexander Ovechkin, captain of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Washington Capitals, and his wife, Nastasiya, are expecting their second child.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Nastasiya shared the exciting news along with a photo of her husband, their one-year-old son son Sergei, and her pregnant belly.

— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2020

​The Washington Capitals also shared the news on the team’s official Instagram page.

“Another #OviJr on the way. Congrats to the Ovechkins!!” the caption reads.

Ovechkin on Saturday became the eighth NHL player in history to score 700 goals.

— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 22, 2020

​The athlete netted his 700th career goal during the third period of the Capitals game against the New Jersey Devils, though the Devils ended up winning the game 3-2.

In addition, Ovechkin is the second-fastest NHL player to reach 700 career goals, trailing only Wayne Gretzky, a Canadian center who played for four NHL teams between 1979 and 1999.

​The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018 for the first time in the team's history, with Ovechkin becoming the first-ever Russian-born captain to win the cup.